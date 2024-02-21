Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 10,309 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MillerKnoll worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

