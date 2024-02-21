Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 21,300 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

