Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.49. 109,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.