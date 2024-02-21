Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $205,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 213,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.