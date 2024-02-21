Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 467,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,825. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

