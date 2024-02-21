Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 595 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

