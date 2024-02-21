Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 147,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,188. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

