Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,876. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

