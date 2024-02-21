Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 41,208 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579,162. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

