Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Root by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 218,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

