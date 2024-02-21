Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Boosted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %
RY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,537. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
