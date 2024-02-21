Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $109.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 184,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

