Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

HXL stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 106,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

