RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get RTX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in RTX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.