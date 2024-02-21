Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,699 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,502,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,597,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

