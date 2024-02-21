Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,699 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,502,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,597,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ECAT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
