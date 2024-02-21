Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

CRM traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $281.22. 2,316,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,906. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378,805 shares of company stock valued at $368,320,206. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

