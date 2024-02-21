Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 45,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,424. Sapiens International has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

