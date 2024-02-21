Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SPNS stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

