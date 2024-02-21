SaverOne 2014 Ltd Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SVRE)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SaverOne 2014 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year. The consensus estimate for SaverOne 2014’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for SaverOne 2014’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

