SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.53 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.