SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $279.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.81 and its 200-day moving average is $224.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

