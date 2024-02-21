Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 141.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Schrödinger by 187.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

SDGR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 170,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,939. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

