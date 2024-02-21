Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 921,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 378,252 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $71.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.