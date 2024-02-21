Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Cut by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 1,958,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

