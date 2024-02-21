SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC remained flat at $66.27 on Wednesday. 206,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $67.56.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.