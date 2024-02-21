Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 318056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

