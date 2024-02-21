Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 318056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions
Select Water Solutions Stock Up 12.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Select Water Solutions Company Profile
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Select Water Solutions
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.