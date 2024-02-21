Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of ST opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

