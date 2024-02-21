ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $11.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $741.08. The company had a trading volume of 601,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $736.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

