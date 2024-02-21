Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 33,460 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

