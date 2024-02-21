Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.3 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 752,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Shutterstock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.