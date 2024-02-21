Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $67.04 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PC Connection by 58.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PC Connection by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

