Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 10052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

