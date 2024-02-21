Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$5.00 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVM. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
