SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$8.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) received a C$8.25 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIL. Raymond James increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,630.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $838,143 in the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

