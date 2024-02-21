Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

