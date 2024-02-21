Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 587,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 859% from the average session volume of 61,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

