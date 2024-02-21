Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. 587,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 859% from the average session volume of 61,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Smart Share Global Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Company Profile
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Share Global
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.