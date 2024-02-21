Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,361.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.14).
A number of equities analysts have commented on SN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.71) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SN
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.