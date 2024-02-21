SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.33. 4,937,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,571. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

