Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 33,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.