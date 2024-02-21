S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 764,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $426.01 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.96.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

