SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 182,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,896. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

