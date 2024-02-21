Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.50

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.50 and last traded at $155.40, with a volume of 149530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,922,000 after purchasing an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,850,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

