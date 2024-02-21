Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.
SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.
In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
