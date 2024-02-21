Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

SPT opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

