Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.2 million-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.0 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

