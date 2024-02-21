Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

NYSE SMP opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

