Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) is Ursa Fund Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ursa Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,737 shares during the quarter. Star comprises approximately 15.2% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Star were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STHO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star during the first quarter valued at $18,813,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Star during the first quarter valued at $9,135,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Star by 193.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 659,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star in the first quarter worth about $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
Star Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $20.79.
About Star
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Star
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.