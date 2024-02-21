Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

STWD stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

