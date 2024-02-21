Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
STWD stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.