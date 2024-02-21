Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $268.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

