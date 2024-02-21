Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.03. 2,008,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

